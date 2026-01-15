CSU offers funding for students facing sudden emergencies

The initiative provides one-time emergency grants to eligible students experiencing short-term financial hardships that could otherwise disrupt their academic progress, CSU said in a press release.

“These funds allow us to respond quickly when students encounter unforeseen circumstances that put their education at risk,” said Rebecca Kocher, vice president for institutional advancement. “Emergency support plays a critical role in student persistence and success, particularly when challenges arise unexpectedly.”

Some of the most common reasons why a college student will drop out of classes include sudden, unexpected expenses since college students often don’t have savings.

Those expenses include a car breakdown, unexpected medical bill or other similar expenses.

“At Central State University, our students’ success and well-being are at the center of everything we do,” said CSU President Morakinyo A.O. Kuti. “This emergency support enables us to respond when unexpected challenges arise and helps ensure that temporary financial hardships do not stand in the way of our students continuing their education.”

Awards are administered by Central State University’s Office of Financial Aid in accordance with institutional and UNCF guidelines.

In November, CSU administrators said the university is owed $26 million in unpaid tuition and fees that are more than a year past due. The university was placed on fiscal watch in October 2024 due to financial challenges.

Soon after CSU was put on fiscal watch, Kuti announced a change in the university’s policies to require all students to pay their tuition and fees in full before they can enroll in the upcoming semester.