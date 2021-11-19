dayton-daily-news logo
Culture Works receives major arts grant

(left to right) Dayton Ballet company member Isaac Jones, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman, and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown discuss Shuttered Venue Operator Grants Oct. 12 in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda.
(left to right) Dayton Ballet company member Isaac Jones, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman, and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown discuss Shuttered Venue Operator Grants Oct. 12 in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda.

Credit: RUSSELL FLORENCE JR

By , Dayton
49 minutes ago

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced today, Nov. 19, that the National Endowment for the Arts has awarded a $500,000 grant to Culture Works.

The grant will provide subgranting opportunities for local agencies in the arts and cultural sector in the Dayton region. These recovery funds were made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.

“These local arts and cultural organizations play an important role in our communities and our understanding of the world, and the industry was hit particularly hard during this pandemic,” said Brown in a release. “Thanks to the funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan, these institutions will be able to continue supporting their workforce and providing a vital service to communities.”

On Oct. 12, Brown notably visited the Dayton Arcade to discuss the importance of arts funding, particularly regarding Culture Works and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

