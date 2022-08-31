CVS closing 4 more stores across region in coming weeks

This year’s closings have included a location that closed in February at 524 E. Stroop Road in Kettering and locations that closed in May at 1785 Woodman Drive in Kettering and 7541 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp.

The decision to close hundreds of stores “follows a deep analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs,” CVS officials said earlier this year.

As part of its review of its retail business, CVS Health said it will also create new store formats with three distinct models: sites for primary care services; traditional pharmacy stores, and an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations, which have supplies and products but also spaces for helping people with some chronic conditions.

Explore The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Thibault said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.”