CVS closing 4 more stores across region in coming weeks

CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.
The stores include 900 N. Broad St. in Fairborn, 2657 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine, 430 Arlington Road in Brookville and 605 W. Main St. in New Lebanon, CVS said.
“All prescriptions are being seamlessly transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, ensuring uninterrupted patient service,” CVS Pharmacy spokeswoman Amy Thibault, said in an email to the Dayton Daily News. “We can accommodate 100% of colleagues impacted by these decisions, all of whom have been offered comparable roles at our other nearby locations.”
Thibault said CVS will continue to provide Ohioans service at its nearly 30 other CVS locations across the region, including six HealthHUBs that offer patients health services and products designed for a broad range of health and wellness needs.
CVS Health said earlier this year that it will reduce store density nationally, closing about 300 stores per year for the next three years. Nationally, the pharmacy chain has about 9,900 stores.
This year’s closings have included a location that closed in February at 524 E. Stroop Road in Kettering and locations that closed in May at 1785 Woodman Drive in Kettering and 7541 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp.
The decision to close hundreds of stores “follows a deep analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs,” CVS officials said earlier this year.
As part of its review of its retail business, CVS Health said it will also create new store formats with three distinct models: sites for primary care services; traditional pharmacy stores, and an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations, which have supplies and products but also spaces for helping people with some chronic conditions.
“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Thibault said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.”
