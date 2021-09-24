dayton-daily-news logo
Darke County sheriff to retire after nearly 30 years due to personal, professional reasons

Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer
Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer

By Kristen Spicker
58 minutes ago

After nearly 30 years, Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer announced plans to step down and retire effective as of Halloween.

Spencer has been with the sheriff’s office for 47 years, including 28 as sheriff.

He cited personal reasons that have “taken a toll” on him the last few years and professional reasons in his decision to retire.

“I was elected to serve and protect the citizens of Darke County,” Spencer said. “Unfortunately, under the courts of Darke County, the only ones that are protected are those that continue to offend and continually break the law. There is no accountability for those that prey on our society.”

Spencer thanked the people of Darke County for supporting him throughout his career.

“I truly am a blessed man to have served the wonderful citizens and great Darke County, Ohio,” he said.

