Date changed for Brukner’s Nature Center Biodiversity event

Call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknaturecenter.com for more information.

TROY / BETHEL TWP.

Bethel to add second School Resource Officer

The Miami County commissioners have approved a memorandum of understanding with the Bethel Local Schools for a second School Resource Officer to provide guidance and be a positive role model to students, facility and citizens for the 2024-25 school year.

The contract is effective July 1 through May 31, 2025. The sheriff’s office will provide a deputy for 40 hours over five days a week. The schools will pay the sheriff’s office $88,074 for the first school year.

TROY

Library hosts Lego event for grades K-5

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will offer Lego Adventures at 5:30 p.m. June 18 at the library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

The program offers Lego challenges and adventure for creative building. The program helps with practice of STEM concepts such as engineering, creative problem solving, building and design and team work. This program is for students in grades kindergarten through five. Registration is required at http://www.tmcpl.org/libcal. For information, call 937-339-0502.

PLEASANT HILL

Library session examines Oregon Trail

Visit the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on June 20 from 3-6 p.m. for a historical journey on the Oregon Trail at the immersive library.

Visitors will navigate through interactive stations, experiencing the challenges and triumphs pioneers faced on the trail. No registration is needed for the program, which is suitable for all ages.

The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. For more information, call 937-676-2731 or visit www.tmcpl.org.