Dave Chappelle’s outdoor pavilion shows come to an end

Zopf said the property is zoned for agriculture, and the township’s comprehensive plan calls for keeping most property in the township zoned for agriculture.

“Our comprehensive plan indicates we would like to maintain the agricultural/rural nature of the township,” he said. “Consequently, very few commercial activities outside of agriculture are permitted.”

Zopf said he was unaware of any plans to appeal the permit. He said he did not know if there is a permit he would be able to give for more shows.

Wirrig’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The list of celebrity performers and famous guests at these performances included Trevor Noah, John Mayer, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Common, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Jon Hamm, Michael Che, Erykah Badu, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, Talib Kweli, Louis C.K., Jaleel White, Frédéric Yonnet and more.

Chapelle’s company recently bought the old Yellow Springs firehouse on Corry Street in December and announced plans to turn it into a comedy club.