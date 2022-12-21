DAY 2: Search continues for Columbus AMBER Alert infant, suspect

“Nalah Jackson, I plead to you, please return Kasan Thomas,” Bryant said Tuesday. “We thank you for returning Kyair. You’ve already shown us you can do the right thing. You can return him to any safe location...We’re begging you to please return Kasan.”

Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, a passenger at the Dayton International Airport found Kyair Thomas in the economy parking lot and brought him inside the airport, according to Linda Hughes, City of Dayton air service manager. The infant was in a car seat and wrapped in a blanket. He appeared to be healthy, Hughes said.

Butler Twp. medics examined Kyair Thomas and an airport firefighter waited with the boy until his parents could arrive, she said.

Airport cameras captured the vehicle entering and leaving the parking lot, Hughes said, and there was no indication Jackson was still at the airport or had come inside the terminal.

Jackson was also sighted in the Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video at a gas station showed Jackson speaking to an employee and asking for money, according to a Columbus Division of Police Facebook post. She wsa still driving the stolen Honda Accord at that time.

The car is missing its front bumper and has no license plate, according to Dayton police. The car has a bumper sticker that reads “Westside City Toys” on the back and the vehicle also has tinted windows.

The car had approximately a quarter tank of gas as well as $20 inside.

Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said the sighting in Huber Heights was prior to Jackson’s stop at the airport.

Weir said investigators consider Kasan Thomas to be in danger.

“This is a cry for help,” he said. “We are asking the community to come forward and help us locate this child.”

Anyone with information related to this case should call 911, Columbus police at 614-645-4701 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).