Days of rain bring lingering flooding, high water in area rivers

Flooding was reported to the NWS in a few locations across the Miami Valley, most notably a flash flood in Millville west of Hamilton, where a creek rose out of its banks and flooded the first floor and basement of a home near the intersection of Walnut Street and Ross Hanover Road, leading to a water rescue of the family.

Multiple instances of water covering roads were reported as well, and the NWS reminded area residents not to drive through high water, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

High water was noted in waterways around the area, according to measurements by the National Water Prediction Service, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Middletown, the Great Miami River was measured having risen about 8 feet from normal levels, reaching the “Action” stage, where the NWS or other partner needs to take some kind of action to prepare for possible significant flooding.

Flooding also reached the “Action” stage in Twin Creek in Germantown, where water rose more than 25 feet at its deepest point.

The Little Miami River saw more serious increases, reaching the “Minor Flooding” stage near Spring Valley and near South Lebanon Thursday morning, rising about 9 and 15 feet, respectively. At that stage, the NWS said that there may be some public threat, but likely minimal to no property damage.

The Ohio River in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon had not reached the Action stage, rising about 10 feet from pre-flooded levels. However, as rain continues and water continues to drain out of the Miami Valley, it is expected to reach the Action stage Saturday afternoon.

With the exception of the Ohio River, in most area waterways the NWPS predicted water levels will rise a little more but gradually fall over the course of the next several days.

More rain is expected Friday and Saturday before we get a break. However, showers are expected to return around Tuesday, according to an NWS forecast.