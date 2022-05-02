dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Air Show to introduce new management team

Terry Grevious, then the executive director of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Show, in 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Terry Grevious, then the executive director of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Show, in 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Longtime executive Terry Grevious led the show since November 2003

After nearly two decades, Terry Grevious has left the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, Grevious said Monday.

Grevious said Kevin Franklin, president Wright Brothers Aero at Dayton International Airport, will take over.

“The show is in good hands,” Grevious, a resident of North Muskegon Mich., said in an interview.

The United States Air and Trade Show board plans an announcement Wednesday on a new management team.

Grevious, now working as a consultant, joined the air show in late 2003, leading the summertime event through good times, challenging times, a global pandemic and a few aviation accidents. His contract with the show expired at the end of September last year.

“Most of the memories are very positive,” he said. “There’s a lot of support in the community for the show.”

Grevious, a member of the International Council of Air Shows Foundation Air Show Hall of Fame, helped navigate the show through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the Dayton Air Show crowd settles in front of a vintage DC-3 airplane to watch the flying acts July 10 at Dayton International Airport. Intermittent rain throughout the afternoon did not stop the Air Force Thunderbirds and other top attractions from performing. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Part of the Dayton Air Show crowd settles in front of a vintage DC-3 airplane to watch the flying acts July 10 at Dayton International Airport. Intermittent rain throughout the afternoon did not stop the Air Force Thunderbirds and other top attractions from performing. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Part of the Dayton Air Show crowd settles in front of a vintage DC-3 airplane to watch the flying acts July 10 at Dayton International Airport. Intermittent rain throughout the afternoon did not stop the Air Force Thunderbirds and other top attractions from performing. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the summer 2020 show.

In 2021, there was uncertainty about how to proceed. “We looked at the drive-in (show) model for a period of time,” Grevious recalled. “We were trying to figure out some way to run a program that would meet federal-state requirements.”

Initially in the spring of 2021, air show leaders considered a format that would have show-goers sit in socially-distanced, parked vehicles, forgoing the usual crowds of wandering spectators enjoying more than 50 “static” airplanes parked on 120 acres, with aerobatics thousands of feet above the tarmac.

Then, in a surprise move, the show restored its classic format as health orders and masks mandates lifted at the time across Ohio.

“We slept on it for a couple of nights, and we said, ‘You know, we can do it,’” Grevious said in July last year.

His memories are mostly good ones. But there were difficult days.

An F-16 Thunderbird jet skidded off the runway and flipped on its top in the 2017 show at Dayton International. A stunt pilot and a wing-walking performer were killed in another crash there, in 2013.

In 2007, aerobatic pilot Jim LeRoy was unable to maintain clearance from the ground during an acrobatics routine and crashed his 400-horsepower, single-seat biplane.

“It was very well established,” Grevious said of the show overall. “Dayton has always had a good reputation as an air show. It has been very well thought of in the industry. It was really nice to be part of that. So I have just a lot of memories, just a lot of great times there.”

This year’s show is slated for July 30-31 at Dayton International.

