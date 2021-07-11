Dayton-area business people promoted, hired

McHugh, who begins August 2, is founding director of the Wittenberg Institute for Public Humanities and Sciences, where she works to create social change through critical, compassionate and creative partnerships that address local injustices and inequities. She is a professor and chairperson of the philosophy department at Wittenberg University, and a fellow in the Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement. In her new role at the Fitz Center, McHugh will mobilize UD faculty and students to engage in partnerships with members of the Dayton community to address important community needs and advance the University’s commitment to civic engagement, community-engaged learning and student leadership development.

Shroyer joins Upper Valley Internal Medicine

PIQUA – Kimberly Shroyer, FNP, is joining Upper Valley Internal Medicine. Shroyer received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Northern Kentucky University.

Shroyer will join Ronal Manis, MD, and Christie Schmitz, FNP, at the practice. The practice is located at 1752 W. High St., in Piqua and is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-773-3737.

Kimberly Shroyer Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Woolpert welcomes veteran leader to head buildings sector

Woolpert has hired Suzette Stoler, FARA, AIA, to serve as vice president and buildings sector leader. She is a registered architect and has extensive, international leadership experience at small and large architecture and engineering firms, including AECOM, Jacobs and Stantec.

Stoler has provided inspired and steadfast direction to support myriad design pursuits for public and private clients around the world and has been a successful agent of operational change. She has fostered customized growth strategies for in-house talent, helped guide profitable company mergers a

nd acquisitions, created and implemented business development strategies, and steered constructive organizational restructuring.

At Woolpert, Stoler will be responsible for leading the architects, interior designers, planners and engineers who serve the firm’s private, public and federal markets. She will guide them to innovate the built environment through smart planning, programming and design.

The Carnegie Mellon and Texas A&M University graduate also is active with the Society of American Registered Architects regionally and nationally. She has held several leadership positions, including serving as national president of SARA, and was awarded fellowship in 2008. In addition to contributing at the industry level, Stoler also likes to give back to the profession by fostering future leaders.

For more information, visit woolpert.com.

