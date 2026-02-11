Dayton-area businesses win millions in defense contract awards

This contract provides for next-generation models and — through data integration, artificial intelligence and machine learning — work in the arena of modeling human biology.

Work will be performed in the Dayton area, and the Department of Defense expects completion by Feb. 3, 2029, or on the same date in 2031, if options are accepted.

GE Aerospace was awarded a $14.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for F-110 main fuel controls. The F-110 is a GE jet engine. The contract came from the Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

GE’s main Dayton-area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia and its EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive.

Another Beavercreek company, Woolpert Inc., was one of several companies positioned to compete for orders in a $249 million firm-fixed-price contract for professional photogrammetric mapping, surveying work and photo interpretation work, the DOD said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 4, 2031.

That contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District.