Dayton-area defense contractor names new growth executive

Peerless Technologies Corp. has named James (Jamie) Gateau, a former U.S. Navy pilot and information technology executive, its new chief growth officer (CGO).
“Jamie’s unique skill set, along with his experience in sales, business development and in running largescale IT projects makes him a great fit to position Peerless to win new business and move the company to the next level,” Peerless President Andrea Kunk said in an announcement. “I look forward to the fresh perspective he will bring.”
Gateau replaces Michael Bridges, owner and former president of Peerless, who assumed the CGO role on an interim basis last March.
As CGO, the Fairborn-based company said Gateau will lead a team tasked with developing strategies for Peerless to identify opportunities and win new business. And, as the newest member of the executive team, he will help shape the direction of the defense contractor.
“I’m excited to contribute to Peerless as it moves from a small company to a large one,” Gateau said. “I know together we can achieve great things,” he said.
After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in aeronautical engineering, Gateau served as a naval aviator, flying the F/A-18 Hornet and H-3 Sea King. In 2003, he transitioned to Navy IT, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, Peerless said.
Following his retirement from the Navy in 2016, Gateau worked for defense and IT companies, including AT&T.
Gateau lives with his wife of 16 years, Kim, in East Dorset, Vermont.
Peerless, founded in 2000, has a clients roster that includes NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center; the F-22 program office; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and other federal agencies.
