Dayton-area defense contractor names new growth executive

“I’m excited to contribute to Peerless as it moves from a small company to a large one,” Gateau said. “I know together we can achieve great things,” he said.

After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in aeronautical engineering, Gateau served as a naval aviator, flying the F/A-18 Hornet and H-3 Sea King. In 2003, he transitioned to Navy IT, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, Peerless said.

Following his retirement from the Navy in 2016, Gateau worked for defense and IT companies, including AT&T.

Gateau lives with his wife of 16 years, Kim, in East Dorset, Vermont.

Peerless, founded in 2000, has a clients roster that includes NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center; the F-22 program office; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and other federal agencies.