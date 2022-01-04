Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton-area defense contractor names new growth executive

Peerless Technologies Fairborn offices. Contributed
caption arrowCaption
Peerless Technologies Fairborn offices. Contributed

Credit: AARON

Credit: AARON

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
49 minutes ago
Fairborn’s Peeless welcomes new CGO

Peerless Technologies Corp. has named James (Jamie) Gateau, a former U.S. Navy pilot and information technology executive, its new chief growth officer (CGO).

“Jamie’s unique skill set, along with his experience in sales, business development and in running largescale IT projects makes him a great fit to position Peerless to win new business and move the company to the next level,” Peerless President Andrea Kunk said in an announcement. “I look forward to the fresh perspective he will bring.”

ExploreTurner role on Intel committee could boost NASIC, WPAFB

Gateau replaces Michael Bridges, owner and former president of Peerless, who assumed the CGO role on an interim basis last March.

caption arrowCaption
James (Jamie) Gateau, Peerless Technologies' chief growth officer. Contributed

James (Jamie) Gateau, Peerless Technologies' chief growth officer. Contributed
caption arrowCaption
James (Jamie) Gateau, Peerless Technologies' chief growth officer. Contributed

As CGO, the Fairborn-based company said Gateau will lead a team tasked with developing strategies for Peerless to identify opportunities and win new business. And, as the newest member of the executive team, he will help shape the direction of the defense contractor.

“I’m excited to contribute to Peerless as it moves from a small company to a large one,” Gateau said. “I know together we can achieve great things,” he said.

After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in aeronautical engineering, Gateau served as a naval aviator, flying the F/A-18 Hornet and H-3 Sea King. In 2003, he transitioned to Navy IT, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, Peerless said.

Following his retirement from the Navy in 2016, Gateau worked for defense and IT companies, including AT&T.

ExploreMilitary, vets crucial to Dayton’s future. Is Dayton crucial for them?

Gateau lives with his wife of 16 years, Kim, in East Dorset, Vermont.

Peerless, founded in 2000, has a clients roster that includes NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center; the F-22 program office; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and other federal agencies.

In Other News
1
Ohio National Guard hospital help latest of pandemic deployments
2
Judge rules against wedding venue; owner will appeal, keep operating
3
Miami County elections board looking for new office space
4
Some schools reinstate masks, others lift mandates
5
Ohio to add more COVID testing; Springfield, Dayton, Cincy sites...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top