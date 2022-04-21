Dayton-area game maker released new game following successful year

“(Gimme That!) pays homage to Yahtzee, one of the all-time best family games, and a personal favorite of mine still to this day,” Campbell said. “We feel we’ve created something fresh and timeless that customers of our games will immediately fall in love with.”

Campbell started Dolphin Hat Games in 2015, brainstorming the idea while working as a traveling salesman.

“Really, all that I was doing was making games for my family. My whole thought was that I was going to make games and put them up on Amazon because I enjoy doing it as a hobby,” he said. “So, it’s just a hobby that has grown into my business career.”

Campbell said his hope is to make card and tabletop games fun in a world filled with technology.

“One of the things I wanted to do with Dolphin Hat was to get people away from screens for 10 to 15 minutes and have some laughs,” he said. “I wanted to try to break down as many barriers to games as possible. With our games, you can learn the rules in a minute and start having fun.”

To learn more about Dolphin Hat Games, visit www.dolphinhat.com.