Dayton-area health centers get federal grants to help with coronavirus expenses

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton and Five Rivers Health Centers, which see patients regardless of their ability to pay, were respectively awarded $3.2 million and $4.4 million via the American Rescue Plan.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stated the health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.