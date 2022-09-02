Dayton-area joint venture lands big $11 million Air Force training contract

SierTeK-Peerless JV LLC, of Beavercreek — a joint venture between two Dayton-area defense contractors, SierTek, Ltd and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. — has been awarded an $11,181,817 firm-fixed-price contract for the work.

The contract is to provide the 313th Training Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, with instructional design methodologies to “instruct, develop, employ and maintain traditional in-residence courses as well as web-based course technology, interactive courseware and advanced distributed learning system capabilities,” the Department of Defense said Thursday.