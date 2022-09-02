BreakingNews
At least 2 school buses involved in crash on I-70 exit ramp in Englewood
Dayton-area joint venture lands big $11 million Air Force training contract

A joint venture that unites a pair of local defense contractors has been awarded an $11.1 million Air Force contract to develop training materials.

SierTeK-Peerless JV LLC, of Beavercreek — a joint venture between two Dayton-area defense contractors, SierTek, Ltd and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. — has been awarded an $11,181,817 firm-fixed-price contract for the work.

The contract is to provide the 313th Training Squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, with instructional design methodologies to “instruct, develop, employ and maintain traditional in-residence courses as well as web-based course technology, interactive courseware and advanced distributed learning system capabilities,” the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The 313th Training Squadron provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training. Under the Air Education and Training Command, part of Goodfellow’s mission is cryptologic and intelligence training.

Work will be performed at Goodfellow in Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027, the DOD said.

Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,161,190 will be obligated on Oct. 1, 2022, the government said. The contract came from the 17th Contracting Squadron at Goodfellow.

