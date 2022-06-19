Dayton-area residents celebrate Juneteenth as growing holiday: What they’re saying

“It’s not to put anyone down or make them feel bad about their ancestors. Things happened in history ... that were not good, and we need to understand the good parts and the bad parts in order to not repeat the mistakes of the past and have a better and clearer understanding of how our history has shaped our attitudes now.”

She said a good way to celebrate the holiday is to get involved in community events and appreciate the sacrifices made by many to end slavery. Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims also said celebrating the holiday is important.

“I hope that when people look at that and the celebration that is happening ... here in Dayton, we understand that there is progress that’s been made and there are roadblocks that we continue to experience that continue to minimize progress,” Mims said.

History of Juneteenth

The ending of slavery in America was a complicated and slow process, Barbee said.

She said that President Abraham Lincoln believed slavery should end but held off doing so earlier in the Civil War because he feared upsetting slave states that had not joined the Confederacy. He also worried about setting policy that would allow the government to take away property — which enslaved people were considered to be at the time — without due process.

But after the Union army won several battles and its grip on the war was becoming more clear — and Lincoln deciding that freeing enslaved people would harm the Confederacy’s war efforts which gave him legal grounds to do so — the president issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

But despite the Emancipation Proclamation being signed, slavery didn’t instantly end, Barbee said. The 13th Amendment was passed by Congress and ratified two years later which abolished slavery in the United States. And it wasn’t until June 1865 that Union General Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, that the enslaved people were freed.

The holiday has been celebrated since.

“It started in Texas, but over the last (century-plus) since then, different African American communities across the country have held Juneteenth celebrations,” Barbee said. “So it’s always been centered more in the Black community, but with President Biden (making it) a national holiday and Gov. Mike DeWine (following) up and (making) it a state holiday, now it’s being legitimized across the country with a lot of different and more public and larger celebrations.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 after social justice protests in the summer of 2020. Thousands of people protested the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

The move to make it a federal holiday received bipartisan support in Congress. Mims said Floyd’s death was tragic and opened people’s eyes that changes needed to be made.

“When we begin to celebrate (Juneteenth), I want people to understand that the celebration is not a culmination of greatness but it’s a continuous process towards greatness. There’s also the understanding that each of us in this city and in this community has a role to continue to work towards creating a high quality of life for every citizen, especially those who were purposefully disenfranchised and purposefully left out.”

Equality in Dayton

Mims said progress is being made in Dayton to improve racial equality. He noted the city undertook a large police reform project through which community leaders and volunteers offered more than 100 suggestions. Many have been implemented into Dayton Police policy.

Audrey Starr, YWCA Dayton’s Vice President of Mission, Brand & Programs, said awareness has grown over the last two years.

“We know awareness is really the first step, and after awareness needs to come action, so being able to have companies and organizations take that awareness and turn it internally and look at policy, procedure and their day-to-day and see how they can dismantle some of that systemic racism that may be less tangible than we just see on the news,” Starr said.

The YWCA combines programming and advocacy to create change in the areas of racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. Starr said YWCA made Juneteenth a paid holiday and is also reflecting on its own policies to ensure inclusion.

“While we put a date on the calendar, June 19 ... to observe the ending of slavery in the United States, racism continued. It didn’t abolish racism or racial injustice,” she said.

White and Derrick Foward, President of the local NAACP Unit, said the residual effects of slavery still exist today. They said racism impacts education, the healthcare system, government and more.

“When you look at economics, how many people of African-American descent and other minority groups have meaningful job opportunities vs. their white counterparts. That’s still problematic,” said Foward, who added that there has been progress but more needs to be done.

Celebrating Juneteenth

Many performances and events were planned to celebrate Juneteenth in the region, including an event at the Dayton Metro Library’s Trotwood branch, which included poets and a dance ensemble.

“One of the best ways to recognize Juneteenth is when someone says, ‘Happy Juneteenth’ to you, don’t say, ‘It’s not a real holiday,’ or, ‘It’s not important,’” said Tanela Hicks, the information services librarian at the Trotwood branch. “To a lot of people, it is extremely important.”

She said she usually likes to celebrate by attending a culturally relevant performance. Hicks also said enjoying company and sharing stories are also ways to celebrate the holiday.

Rev. Rockney Carter, the senior pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Dayton, said he was excited that Juneteenth is a federal holiday and that he was proud that its celebrations continue to grow.

“It means hope. It provides us an avenue for things that we may never, ever have been able to experience but for the sacrifice of people of color (years ago),” Carter said.

He said there are still needs for economic opportunities and more investment in communities.

“We do see the ills of systemic racism,” he said. “We do see the ills of health disparity. We still see the ills of police brutality and the lack of investment and opportunity that might benefit people of color. We see that, and we’ve become accustomed it, but we know that it is wrong.

”The acknowledgment of systemic racism, and the creation of departments of diversity and inclusion in almost every major corporation in the United States, signals that America knows that it’s wrong.”

And while celebrating Juneteenth is important, White said it’s important to remember the purpose of the day “and not let it become a commercial day for people to make money off of those who are historically oppressed and still at the bottom rung of the ladder in our American society.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Juneteenth events today, Monday

Wilberforce

“Wilberforce to Yellow Springs: Juneteenth Walk 2022″

When: Today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Rd., Wilberforce

Details: The Yellow Springs Juneteenth Committee and the Daughters of the Underground will go on a 10-mile walk to honor the history of the Underground Railroad in Ohio and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States in honor of Juneteenth 2022. Walkers will cross over the hallowed ground where enslaved people forged their way to freedom after crossing the Ohio River. The walk will begin at the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, and culminate with a celebration at the John Bryan Community Center in Yellow Springs. Landmarks along the walk route include the Conway Colony marker noting the settlement of a colony of Black people who journeyed from Virginia and settled in the Village of Yellow Springs.

Kettering

“Juneteenth in Kettering: A Celebration of Shared Freedom”

When: Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Rd., Kettering

Details: Guest speaker Faheem Curtis-Khidr, Sinclair history professor and equity consultant, will talk about the holiday. Musical entertainment will be provided. Kettering City Schools students will read their winning essays from the 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest.

Cost: $5 and includes a boxed lunch and beverage. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

More info: www.ketteringoh.org/Juneteenth

* Other local events took place Friday and Saturday to honor and celebrate the Juneteenth holiday