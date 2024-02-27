Dayton area restaurant changes: 2 closing, 2 others to start new era

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano to close; Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen to move in

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano in Dayton’s Oregon District is closing its doors after business on March 16.

General manager Nick Germano, his mother Barbara, and his sister Gina, started working with a realtor to sell the property five to six months ago.

Germano said it’s time for his mom, who is now 75, to retire since she has been working at the restaurant since his late-father, Franco, opened it 47 years ago. In addition, Germano could not commit to being at the restaurant all the time because he wants to spend time with his wife and two boys. He also admitted the restaurant industry has changed quite a bit and it’s hard to find reliable workers.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The family is selling the Fifth Street property to Mo Jusufi, the owner of Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen located at 3002 Woodman Dr. in Kettering.

Jusufi does not have plans to close his Kettering restaurant. He is opening a second location after providing great food and service in Kettering for the past 10 years.

They are hoping to do a soft opening in May after completing cosmetic updates.

Holly’s Home Cooking closes in West Carrollton; Legacy Pancake House to move in

Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden, the mother-daughter duo that own Legacy Pancake House, have purchased Holly’s Home Cooking, located at 489 E Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

“We are very excited to reopen Legacy Pancake House in West Carrollton,” said Maybury. “Our customers and staff have been waiting for this moment and we are excited to see some old faces and meet new ones.”

Legacy Pancake House was located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished.

“When our restaurant burnt down, we started looking to rebuild and with insurance money there was no way we could rebuild,” Maybury said. “It was heartbreaking, so, we started looking.”

Kevin and Kelly McClure, the owners of Holly’s, announced on Facebook Feb. 15 that they were closing their restaurant after business on Feb. 22.

“It has been a pleasure serving our customers, many that have become friends and family over the last 31 years, but it is time to say goodbye,” the post said. “We want to thank our employees for their hard work and help making Holly’s what it is. As well as our customers for their support over the years. We will cherish so many good memories of Holly’s and hope you will too.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple is looking forward to retiring and taking some time for themselves. Holly’s Home Cooking was originally Kelly’s father’s restaurant.

Maybury and Teegarden will open Legacy Pancake House in West Carrollton in April.