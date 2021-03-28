Dayton author empowers women with inspiring poetry

In celebration of March as Women’s History Month, the Dayton native is currently drawing attention to her poem “A Diva Made by Design,” featured in her 1998 book “Strong Black Coffee: Poetry & Prose to Enlighten, Encourage, and Entertain Americans of African Descent.” The passionate, spiritual and uplifting work reminds the reader that labels are just a passing fancy. “I don’t need Ralph Lauren or Polo to tell me I’m fine/I’m made in the image of God, a product of the Divine.”

“As a Black woman, I feel like we are often overlooked,” she said. “If you were to (create) a hierarchy of how the world looks at people, Black women are often at the bottom. ‘A Diva Made by Design’ was written at a time when I was made to feel like I was at the bottom. So, it was a cathartic moment ultimately reminding me and subsequently reminding all women, particularly Black women, who are often dragged in the mud, shamed, lied to, and treated so badly, that no matter what message the world sends you’re created in the image of God. You were made by design and not an accident.”