Wright State announces spring arts lineup

Wright State University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures ushers in spring with an assortment of classic, contemporary, original and reinvented programming slated March 26-May 2.
Defined by organizers as a “compressed season of COVID-safe and easily accessible” options, the schedule encompasses both online and outdoors. However, if circumstances change due to health concerns, there will be immediate plans to adapt in order to accommodate.
“Both our students and audiences are starved for performance experiences,” said Joe Deer, chair and artistic director. “So, we’ve taken a creative leap into making productions in ways that are unlike anything we’ve done before. Our thought is, if we can’t bring the audience to the show, we’ll take the show to our audiences. This spring, we’ll present events online or in-person virtually every week. So, our audiences are in for a creative cornucopia of incredible student talent. As always, the variety of plays, musicals, choreography and film subjects and styles is as impressive as the student talent.”
The lineup consists of:
March 26-28, 2021
Online Contemporary Musical Song Cycle
“The Theory of Relativity” by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill
Directed for video by Greg Hellems
Musical direction by F. Wade Russo
This moving, unconventional song cycle addresses interconnection through life’s shared experiences. Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49156 or follow the link at www.wright.edu/tdmp box office tab.
April 3-4, 2021
In-Person Outdoor Classical Drama
“Hamlet: unloaded” by William Shakespeare
Directed and adapted by Josh Aaron McCabe
This rough, contemporary and energetic 90-minute adaptation features nine actors playing all the roles in outdoor, physically distanced, early-evening performances on the Creative Arts Center loading dock. Free to the public by advance ticket required through Theatre Box Office at 937-775-2500 or Jamie.Suttle@wright.edu. Donations will be accepted online or in-person.
April 10-11, 2021
In-Person Outdoor Classical Drama
“Antigone” by Sophocles, translated by Nicholas Rudall
Directed by John Lavarnway
This classic struggle between a sister’s conscience and her government’s policy will be performed at WSU’s outdoor amphitheater. Free to the public by advance ticket required through Theatre Box Office at 937-775-2500 or Jamie.Suttle@wright.edu. Donations will be accepted online or in-person.
April 16-18, 2021
Online Dance Concert
Wright State University Dance Ensemble in Concert
Six dance pieces created by WSU faculty as well as regional and nationally renowned guest choreographers will highlight the artistry of BFA Dance students. Purchase tickets at https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures/box-office-and-current-season#upcoming
April 22, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Online Film Festival
Big Lens Film Festival
Students in WSU’s Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures supply an array of short films ranging from documentary to contemporary drama to comedies. Drive-in Showings at Dixie Twin Drive-In: https://dixietwin.com/
April 24-25, 2021
In-Person Outdoor Performance Festival
Parking Lot Fringe Festival
Marya Spring Cordes, Festival Director
This outdoor festival of original short student musical, movement, acting, and improvisation will be held on the Creative Arts Center’s front steps and in the safety of the parking lot. Ticketing information will be available at https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures/box-office-and-current-season#upcoming
April 30, May 1-2, 2021
Online Contemporary Musical Theatre
“Fugitive Songs” by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen
Directed for video by Jamie Cordes
Musical Direction by Melissa Yanchak
This innovative song cycle blends traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel. It will also be filmed on the stage of the Festival Playhouse. Purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49156 or follow the link at www.wright.edu/tdmp box office tab
WSU alumna cast in new Mindy Kaling TV series
Dayton native Renika Williams, who received her B.F.A. in acting from Wright State University, has been cast in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming comedy series for HBO Max “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” She will portray Willow, a student at the prestigious New England Essex College. She will also be seen in season 2 of Amazon’s “Modern Love” opposite Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Her stage work includes Off-Broadway productions of “All the Natalie Portmans” at MCC Theater and “The Climb” at Cherry Lane Theatre. She has also appeared in Indiana Repertory Theatre’s “Pipeline,” Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” National Black Theatre’s “Sweet,” and Wright State’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
