Dayton-based group recovery center moves jobs to Centerville site

Pawelski said Full Circle moved staff in late-July after Centerville City Council approved the grant earlier in the month.

No clinical services will be provided at the new site, where Full Circle is investing about $20,000, Centerville records show.

The property investment reimbursement grant will terminate if Full Circle fails to maintain95% of the baseline year annual payroll tax collected, according to the agreement.

Grant funds “shall be used by the company for payment or reimbursement of business expansion costs, including but not limited to, costs such as architecture, design, construction, and other costs associated with the redevelopment of the subject property,” the agreement states.

The city has four other PIR grants with other organizations, documents show.

“It was a small award to kind of assist them with making renovations to a currently unused office condo facility,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said.

Full Circle provides clients addiction assessments, clinical outpatient care, case management, and individual and group counseling, according to its website. It also offers guest housing as part of a 90-day recovery program.

Aside from the Northcutt site, it also has a location on East Third Street in Dayton, Full Circle President John Pawelski said.