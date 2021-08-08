Dayton-based group recovery center moves jobs to Centerville site

CENTERVILLE — A Dayton-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment and recovery provider has moved administrative staff to Centerville, bringing more jobs to the city.
Full Circle Recovery Center has relocated many of its administrative personnel to a Loop Road condominium office park as it expands clinical operations at its main office on Northcutt Place, officials said.
Full Circle will receive a 20% property investment reimbursement grant from Centerville in a move that will bring in 16 jobs and about $900,000 in annual payroll, city records show.
The site’s proximity to the interstate was a key reason for picking the 6,000 square foot Centerville location, Full Circle Program Director Christopher Pawelski said.
“We kept outgrowing all of our current locations,” he said. “We knew the landlord and had good pricing on the space that we needed for admin. And we needed somewhere close to 675 so we could have access to our other facilities. This place quite honestly ended up being the ideal location for what we needed.”
Pawelski said Full Circle moved staff in late-July after Centerville City Council approved the grant earlier in the month.
No clinical services will be provided at the new site, where Full Circle is investing about $20,000, Centerville records show.
The property investment reimbursement grant will terminate if Full Circle fails to maintain95% of the baseline year annual payroll tax collected, according to the agreement.
Grant funds “shall be used by the company for payment or reimbursement of business expansion costs, including but not limited to, costs such as architecture, design, construction, and other costs associated with the redevelopment of the subject property,” the agreement states.
The city has four other PIR grants with other organizations, documents show.
“It was a small award to kind of assist them with making renovations to a currently unused office condo facility,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said.
Full Circle provides clients addiction assessments, clinical outpatient care, case management, and individual and group counseling, according to its website. It also offers guest housing as part of a 90-day recovery program.
Aside from the Northcutt site, it also has a location on East Third Street in Dayton, Full Circle President John Pawelski said.