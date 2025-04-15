Dayton-based insurer CareSource wins managed care contract in Nevada

“At CareSource, we know that too many Nevadans face barriers to accessing quality health care,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource. Preitauer is also a University of Nevada, Reno graduate.

“Our passion has always been to remove those barriers and ensure that every individual gets the care they deserve,” Preitauer said.

Nevada’s managed care program currently only serves certain Medicaid populations in two urban counties: Washoe and Clark counties. These populations comprise approximately 75% of the state’s total Medicaid population. Nevada state lawmakers authorized expanding the program to all counties in their state, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

As the only nonprofit selected, CareSource says it will help expand managed care into Nevada’s rural counties, as well as its two most populous counties, Clark and Washoe, home to the Las Vegas metropolitan area and the city of Reno.

“CareSource Nevada is proud to serve the people of Nevada with a commitment to whole-person care and improving health outcomes,” said Jayme Puu, CEO of CareSource Nevada. “We’re excited to partner with state leadership, hire local talent and contribute to economic growth as we work to meet the unique health care needs of the state.”

CareSource reinvests in initiatives that support members’ broader needs, from housing and nutrition to employment, the nonprofit said. Through its CareSource Life Services program, the company partners with community-based organizations to connect members with critical resources, including support that goes beyond health care.

To date, CareSource has contributed $300,000 to Communities In Schools (CIS), including $50,000 to support essential wraparound services through CIS of Nevada.

Additionally, the CareSource Foundation awarded $300,000 to the Nevada Primary Care Association to help rural providers improve health care access and outcomes across the state.

Nevada’s Medicaid open enrollment runs the full month of October with services beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

CareSource is hiring hundreds for positions nationwide to power its mission in Nevada, the nonprofit said. Interested candidates can visit careers.caresource.com/ to learn more.

CareSource has more than 35 years of experience in Medicaid managed care and is currently serving more than two million people across more than a dozen states. CareSource boasts an annual revenue of $11.1 billion and employs more than 4,700 people nationwide, which includes about 1,000 in the Dayton region.

Last week, CareSource announced its expansion into Massachusetts through the acquisition of Commonwealth Care Alliance, a nonprofit providing health care services organization in Massachusetts. Through that acquisition, the nonprofit is absorbing 1,600 of those employees at the Commonwealth Care Alliance.