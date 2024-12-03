Dayton-bound Joby Aviation hails FAA regulatory milestones

Explore Joby builds cash foundation as it seeks to certify aircraft

The certificate lets Joby train pilots to fly its aircraft, a critical step to advance what the company hopes will one day be global commercial air taxi operations, flying passengers from big cities to airports in electric aircraft that are far quieter than helicopters.

Joby said future pilots will be able to enroll in its courses — which will include private pilot, instrument rating, commercial pilot, and certified flight instructor training — for careers at Joby or other air operators.

“We’re pleased to be ticking two more items off our operations checklist as we continue to lead the industry towards commercialization of electric air taxis,” Bonny Simi, Joby president of operations, said in a statement. “As a former airline pilot, I’m particularly looking forward to seeing our flight academy grow in both courses and students in the coming years as we offer highly competitive prices and strong training curricula that position graduates for success in the industry.”

Joby said the SMS requirement for air taxi operators involves “developing clear safety policies and procedures as well as a culture that prioritizes safety and encourages team members to report safety concerns.”

Production of components for Joby electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) will begin in Dayton early next year, Greg Bowles, Joby’s head of government relations and regulatory affairs, told the Dayton Daily News in August.

In September 2023, California-based Joby first announced that it would bring scaled production of its electric flying rotor-craft to the community, and about six months after that, Joby said it had selected a former U.S. Postal Service facility near Dayton International Airport for that work.