Dayton breaks 31-year record for rainfall Wednesday

The city reported 1.15 inches of rain, breaking the 31-year-old record of 1.07 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The record for April 13 was previously set in 1991.

Storms moved through the region yesterday, with strong winds and the thunderstorms hitting the Dayton area late Wednesday. Winds downed multiple trees and power lines in Kentucky and Indiana, with NWS issuing multiple Tornado Warnings for parts of the states. No tornadoes have been confirmed at this time.