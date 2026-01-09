Dayton breaks 87-year record for high temperature today

The new year got off to an unusually warm start, with highs mostly in the 50s this week.

Highs will be in the low 60s today, but temperatures are expected to drop as a cold front moves into the region.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 35-45 mph are possible, according to the NWS. The strongest winds will be along and north of the Interstate 70 corridor and should start to diminish in the mid to late afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the upper 40s on Saturday, with more rain possible during the day, according to the NWS. Highs will be around freezing Sunday, but will bounce back slightly and stay in the 40s next week.