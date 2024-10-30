Dayton breaks record for warmest low temperature Tuesday

Highs on Tuesday reached 78, just a few degrees short of the record high of 82 set in 1900.

Columbus tied a record high low of 59 degrees Tuesday. The record was set in 2004.

Record-setting weather is still possible Wednesday as temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s. The record high for Oct. 30 was set at 81 degrees in 1901 and tied in 1927, according to the NWS.

The record high low is 61 degrees set in 1961.

Warm conditions will continue Halloween, but gusty winds and rain will put a damper on trick or treat.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s with sustained winds to 20 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph.

Showers with embedded thunder are expected, especially during the trick or treat hours, according to the NWS. Rain chances will taper off overnight Thursday as cooler temperatures move into the region.

Friday will get to a chillier start as temperatures dip into the 40s in the morning. Highs will recover slightly to a more seasonable 61 degrees.