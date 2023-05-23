Dayton Chamber highlights efforts to retain military missions, help veterans

However, Lyndy Rohe, development director with the National Military Family Association, said child care fees are a “big barrier” to military families burdened with family moves to new duty stations every several years.

“They don’t live around families,” Rohe said. “They don’t have help.”

Steve Stivers, chief executive of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, told listeners that child care availability remains an increasingly important issue in general, especially for employers with a stake in drawing new workers.

Rohe advised employers to get to know active-duty military families before they make the transition to civilian life. And she encouraged businesses to hire military spouses, who may bring surprising capabilities to their jobs.

“They are juggling so many balls and wearing so many hats,” Rohe said. “You’ll be amazed at” what they can accomplish.

Shawnee Williams, who worked with the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson as a physiologist, also chose Dayton as place to retire.

She advised employers to have a “landing pad” and a well-defined role to play when veterans join their organizations.

“We’re looking for the cost of living,” Williams said. “We’re looking for the innovation.”

Alexander Hardy, president of Valerio Solutions and a former Army officer, said his wife made the “business case” for moving to Dayton.

“Once I got here, when I started Valerio, it was absolutely wonderful with all the support. ... Here, (everyone) is a partner, everyone wants to support,” he said.

Willis said employers can take advantages of the “thousands” of resources out there for veterans and military families. In general, employers have made “great strides” in welcoming veterans.

“Culture is ultimately the most important thing that will keep them here,” Willis said.

Late last week, the Air Force said Wright-Patterson has been identified as the eventual home of a new unit, the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron, after an environmental impact analysis this summer.

The new mission will add 90 personnel to the approximately 35,000 military civilian employees at Wright-Patterson, already the largest employer at a single site in the state of Ohio