Dayton Children’s expert to answer parents questions about COVID-19 vaccine

The events will be held live on Thursday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both sessions will be recorded and made available on Dayton Children’s YouTube channel.

Details are still being worked out on where the coronavirus vaccine will be offered locally for children age 5 to 11. The Dayton Daily News will bring you that information as it becomes available.

Premier Health, Kettering Health and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said they will not be administering the vaccine to children under 12 but have offered to support Dayton Children’s, which is taking the lead on distributing vaccines to the age group locally.