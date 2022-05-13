dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Children’s Hospital buys neighborhood property

Dayton Children's Hospital. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dayton Children's Hospital. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dayton Children’s Hospital bought a two-family dwelling on Air Street for $375,000, a new Montgomery County property transaction record shows.

The duplex at 288 Air St. was built in 1900, not far from where the 1 Children’s Plaza hospital operates today off Valley Street.

The duplex at 288 Air Street, Dayton, recently purchased by Dayton Children's Hospital. Montgomery County photo

The seller in the transaction was Eastco Limited, a Dayton employment services firm. County records gave the transaction date as Tuesday.

ExploreMRI scanner will spark new Wright State-Air Force collaboration

A spokeswoman for Dayton Children’s Friday said there are no specific plans for the home. The purchase is part of the hospital’s revitalization efforts in its neighborhood, called the “DaVinci project.”

The project has targeted the Old North Dayton and McCook Field neighborhoods for improvements such as wider sidewalks, new signs, new tree lawns, relocation of utility poles, decorative light fixtures and a park expansion.

The hospital has been an energetic property buyer in its locale in recent years. Less than a year ago, the hospital bought a manufacturing property at 872 Valley St. for $3.75 million.

The former home of 2J Supply, a hospital executive told this newspaper last year that hospital leaders sought access to that property as part of their facility master plan.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

