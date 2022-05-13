Dayton Children’s Hospital buys neighborhood property

Dayton Children’s Hospital bought a two-family dwelling on Air Street for $375,000, a new Montgomery County property transaction record shows.
The duplex at 288 Air St. was built in 1900, not far from where the 1 Children’s Plaza hospital operates today off Valley Street.
The seller in the transaction was Eastco Limited, a Dayton employment services firm. County records gave the transaction date as Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Dayton Children’s Friday said there are no specific plans for the home. The purchase is part of the hospital’s revitalization efforts in its neighborhood, called the “DaVinci project.”
The project has targeted the Old North Dayton and McCook Field neighborhoods for improvements such as wider sidewalks, new signs, new tree lawns, relocation of utility poles, decorative light fixtures and a park expansion.
The hospital has been an energetic property buyer in its locale in recent years. Less than a year ago, the hospital bought a manufacturing property at 872 Valley St. for $3.75 million.
The former home of 2J Supply, a hospital executive told this newspaper last year that hospital leaders sought access to that property as part of their facility master plan.
