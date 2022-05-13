Dayton Children’s Hospital buys neighborhood property

The project has targeted the Old North Dayton and McCook Field neighborhoods for improvements such as wider sidewalks, new signs, new tree lawns, relocation of utility poles, decorative light fixtures and a park expansion.

The hospital has been an energetic property buyer in its locale in recent years. Less than a year ago, the hospital bought a manufacturing property at 872 Valley St. for $3.75 million.

The former home of 2J Supply, a hospital executive told this newspaper last year that hospital leaders sought access to that property as part of their facility master plan.