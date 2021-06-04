dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Children’s buys property for $3.75M

Business | 1 hour ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

Dayton Children’s Hospital bought a manufacturing property near its main campus for $3.75 million.

The pediatric hospital announced no plans for the 872 Valley St. property.

“We are pleased to have access to this property as part of our facility master plan. However, the exact use of this property is still under consideration,” said Cindy Burger, vice president-chief experience officer at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The building, formerly home to 2J Supply, was sold by Trimbach Real Estate Investments in a sale recorded May 19 by the Montgomery County Auditor. 2J Supply recently opened in a newly built home on Keowee Street.

Dayton Children’s has been growing and building with several large projects in the last few years. This includes the ongoing $78 million construction of a new, five-story specialty care outpatient center projected to open in 2023 at the hospital’s main campus.

In 2019 the hospital also opened the Connor Child Health Pavilion at 1010 Valley St. and has added a new parking garage.

