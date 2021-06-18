Dayton Children’s specialties recognized by U.S. News & World Report

In collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, the pulmonary team also mobilized a comprehensive plan at Dayton Children’s to care for adult patients in the event there was a surge of cases in the community.

The hospital also had the only teen nicotine cessation program in the area, which includes helping teens quit vaping.

“Our team works hard to go above and beyond for each child, ensuring they and their families have the very best care in a personalized plan that works for their unique needs,” said Dr. Daniel Evans, chief of division of pulmonology at Dayton Children’s.

This is the second year in the rankings for Dayton Children’s orthopedics division, which continues to raise the bar for pioneering the best care for kids.

“Our orthopedics division is consistently looking for new and innovative ways to care for our patients, including a less invasive option for scoliosis surgery using ApiFix and the launch of the center for the female athlete to care for the unique physical, emotional and nutritional needs of our female athletes,” said Dr. Michael Albert, chief of the orthopedics division.

To calculate the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, U.S. News said it gathered relevant data from children’s hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatric physicians and other health care organizations in 2021.

Dayton Children’s reported $336.9 million in net patient review in 2019, according to the Ohio Health Market Review.