Dayton Children’s starts COVID vaccines Monday for ages 5-11

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
48 minutes ago

Dayton Children’s Hospital will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children 5 to 11 beginning Monday, the hospital announced Tuesday evening.

“We’re excited for the chance to protect kids between 5 and 11 and whose families want them protected,” said Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s “Kids are not little adults and the team at Dayton Children’s is uniquely prepared to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group. By getting this group vaccinated, we’re one step closer to putting an end to this pandemic.”

The coronavirus clinics will be offered at:

  • Dayton Children’s main campus, 1 Children’s Plaza in Dayton, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20
  • Dayton Children’s south campus, 333 W. Tech Road, Miamisburg, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday
  • University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

The hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine formulation Tuesday but is waiting until next week to start administering shots because state needs time to change its scheduling website to allow the younger age group to sign up and any child immunized this week would have to return during the Thanksgiving holiday week for the second dose, which hospital officials said may be difficult for some families.

“Remember that vaccination is not new – it has helped humans fight infectious diseases for centuries,” Mezoff said. “We’ve controlled diseases like polio, whooping cough and measles, all due to vaccination. It’s time to add COVID-19 to this list.”

