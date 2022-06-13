Dayton city commission to meet virtually, citing mayor’s COVID exposure

The 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday will be available to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv. City Commission Chambers will not be open at the meeting time.

Citizens interested in making public comments at the meeting are asked to do so in writing. Comments may be sent to CCOClerk@daytonohio.gov. City officials said written citizen comments received prior to the City Commission meeting will be distributed to the City Commission in advance of the virtual meeting, and will be posted on the City’s website with meeting minutes. Submitted comments must follow normal civility rules and should not be longer than three pages in length.