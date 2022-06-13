Dayton city commission to meet virtually, citing mayor’s COVID exposure

Dayton City Commission’s regular meeting this Wednesday will be held remotely “due to COVID-19 exposure,” according to a statement released by the city Monday.
City spokeswoman Toni Bankston said Mayor Jeffrey Mims tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
“He has mild symptoms and is quarantining at his home,” Bankston said. “The Mayor received the COVID-19 vaccine as well as his booster last year. He expects to be back in the office following quarantine, but will be working remotely during this time.”
The 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday will be available to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv. City Commission Chambers will not be open at the meeting time.
Citizens interested in making public comments at the meeting are asked to do so in writing. Comments may be sent to CCOClerk@daytonohio.gov. City officials said written citizen comments received prior to the City Commission meeting will be distributed to the City Commission in advance of the virtual meeting, and will be posted on the City’s website with meeting minutes. Submitted comments must follow normal civility rules and should not be longer than three pages in length.
City officials said Emergency Ordinance 31797-20, dated March 18, 2020, permits City Commissioners to attend Commission meetings via electronic means during an emergency.
