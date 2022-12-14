Dayton commission discusses budget flap, rising water bills, long-term city plan

** The commission saw the 2040 comprehensive plan for the city, which deals with how the city planning commission will be able to approve or deny buildings. The new plan, which is expected to be voted on next week, would focus on land use and people first.

Dayton residents' water bills are expected to increase in 2023 by 7.8% or about $19 a water bill. The increase is due partly to increases in the items the Water Department uses routinely.