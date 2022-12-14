Dayton commission discusses budget flap, rising water bills, long-term city plan

Dayton City Commission met Wednesday morning on the heels of last week’s annual budget controversy. They continued to discuss that issue, while moving on to other short- and long-term city issues.
** The commission saw the 2040 comprehensive plan for the city, which deals with how the city planning commission will be able to approve or deny buildings. The new plan, which is expected to be voted on next week, would focus on land use and people first.
** Dayton residents’ water bills are expected to increase in 2023 by 7.8% or about $19 a water bill. The increase is due partly to increases in the items the Water Department uses routinely.
Budget controversy
Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss said that while she eventually voted for the 2023 city budget last week, she is still concerned about the disparities in the city.
Commissioner Daryl Fairchild agreed, saying, “I think we can all do better.” He added, “The call for professional mediation is probably appropriate. We don’t have trust and we don’t communicate well.”
Mayor Jeff Mims also responded to the two commissioners. “I think about how much we can do when there’s more trust, more unity, more clarity around how we communicate our vision and our governments.”
