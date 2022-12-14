BreakingNews
Analysis: 33 attempts to change Ohio’s constitution since 2000, who was behind them and which ones passed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton commission discusses budget flap, rising water bills, long-term city plan

Local News
By , Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

Dayton City Commission met Wednesday morning on the heels of last week’s annual budget controversy. They continued to discuss that issue, while moving on to other short- and long-term city issues.

** The commission saw the 2040 comprehensive plan for the city, which deals with how the city planning commission will be able to approve or deny buildings. The new plan, which is expected to be voted on next week, would focus on land use and people first.

** Dayton residents’ water bills are expected to increase in 2023 by 7.8% or about $19 a water bill. The increase is due partly to increases in the items the Water Department uses routinely.

Budget controversy

Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss said that while she eventually voted for the 2023 city budget last week, she is still concerned about the disparities in the city.

Commissioner Daryl Fairchild agreed, saying, “I think we can all do better.” He added, “The call for professional mediation is probably appropriate. We don’t have trust and we don’t communicate well.”

Mayor Jeff Mims also responded to the two commissioners. “I think about how much we can do when there’s more trust, more unity, more clarity around how we communicate our vision and our governments.”

In Other News
1
Analysis: 33 attempts to change Ohio’s constitution since 2000, who was...
2
Congressman Turner urges renewed strategy for Black Sea security
3
Busing still a struggle for many local school districts
4
1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash near Montgomery-Preble county...
5
Dayton humane society rescues 26 Sato dogs from Puerto Rico

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top