Dayton company unique in winning multiple ‘flying car’ awards

So do these double Phase II awards put Infinity Labs in rarified air?

“We both believe so and have been told so by friends in the industry which is humbling and exciting but it’s certainly not something we take for granted,” Molnar said.

This latest contract award is focused on analysis of emerging “Urban Air Mobility” (UAM) battery technologies, and the Dayton company’s effort establishes an open-source modeling, simulation, and analysis toolset for use in the design and analysis of UAM aircraft batteries and electrical systems.

The business will also provide insight into the potential of reuse/recyclability of batteries for second-life applications.

Contract terms are $750,000 over a 15 month period.

Said Molnar: “Both efforts considered, these awards support the hiring of up to six full time employees.”