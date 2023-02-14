Dayton considers putting solar array at closed Kittyhawk golf facility

The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday is expected to vote on a professional services agreement with Go Sustainable Energy LLC.

Go Sustainable Energy last year released a study that concluded that a solar array at Kittyhawk could provide about 30% of the electricity at the adjacent Dayton Miami Water Treatment Plant.

Under a proposed contract, the city would pay Go Sustainable $61,000 to assist with the request for proposals process and contract negotiations to acquire solar panels for the golf property.

The project could save the city between $30,000 and $230,000 in annual energy costs at the water treatment plant, says a memo from Mark Charles, Dayton’s sustainability manager.

Solar panels at Kittyhawk might cover about 20 to 40 acres of the property, Meg Maloney, a city sustainability specialist told this newspaper last year.

Dayton closed two of the three golf facilities it owns in 2020, citing costs and financial concerns. The city also shut down Madden Golf Course in west Dayton, but decided to keep operating Community Golf Club, which is technically in the city of Kettering.