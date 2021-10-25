dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton considers regulations on cryptocurrency mining sites

FILE - This May 12, 2021, file photo shows an advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. Cryptocurrencies have surged to nearly $2.5 trillion in total value, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too large for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world’s wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. And in the latest milestone for the industry, an easy-to-trade fund tied to Bitcoin began trading on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Credit: Kin Cheung

By Cornelius Frolik
36 minutes ago

Dayton city planning staff have proposed new regulations to limit where cryptocurrency mining operations can set up shop in the city.

Staff have drafted a proposed zoning code text amendment that would allow larger-scale crypto mining only in general industrial zoning districts.

High-powered computers and hardware are required to solve complicated math problems that verify transactions that mine digital currencies, putting new “coins” into circulation.

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H. ProShares said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 it plans to launch the country’s first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin. The ETF with the ticker symbol “BITO” is expected to begin trading Tuesday, barring any opposition from regulators. It’s the latest milestone for Bitcoin and for the ETF industry in general. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: Charles Krupa

Some of the larger cryptocurrencies include bitcoin, ether and ravencoin.

If not properly regulated, crypto mining can disrupt power grids due to their high energy consumption, especially in residential areas, according to the proposed text amendment language.

Equipment at these kinds of facilities also can create “noise pollution” that impacts surrounding residents, businesses and wildlife, and the operations can produce electronic waste containing potentially harmful heavy metals and carcinogens, the language states.

Tony Kroeger, the city of Dayton’s division manager of planning and land use, said the proposed regulations would not impact mining that occurs at an “accessory level,” such as through personal computers.

Chris Radwanski, data center supervisor, checks on bitcoin mining machines in a shipping container behind the Scrubgrass Power plant on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Russellton, Pa. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Credit: Andrew Rush

Kroeger said he’s not aware of any current operations in the city that would be impacted by the new restrictions.

Some companies are working to open cryptocurrency mining farms and centers in Ohio.

A company called Standard Power recently announced plans to turn an abandoned paper mill in Coshocton into a bitcoin mining facility.

More than one in 10 Americans have invested in cryptocurrency in the past year, according to a survey by NORC at the University of Chicago, though values can wildly fluctuate.

CNBC this summer reported that the United States has become the second largest bitcoin mining nation in the world.

