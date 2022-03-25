Dayton construction company lands second Wright-Patt job in a month

Butt Construction Co. Inc. was awarded its second Wright-Patterson Air Force Base contract in a little more than a month.
Butt Construction was awarded a $7.8 million firm-fixed-price contract to construct an addition to an existing building for research purposes, the Department of Defense said late Thursday.
Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received, the department said. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson with an estimated completion date of June 3, 2023.
Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7.8 million were obligated at the time of the award.
The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Ky.
In late February, Butt was also awarded an $8.7 million contract for a design-bid-build renovation job at Wright-Patterson.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said last month that the company was to provide all work, materials, and labor required to renovate the Civil Engineering maintenance building at Wright Patterson. The interior and exterior of the building is being renovated and modernized, she said.
Founded in 1927, Butt Construction Co. is a commercial construction firm specializing in bid-build and design-build projects.
