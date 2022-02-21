Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton construction firm lands big Wright Patt contract

A history of Air Force space flight helmets is on display in the Air Force Research Lab’s 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, seen in this July 2019 photo. Butt Construction built the wing headquarters. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
A history of Air Force space flight helmets is on display in the Air Force Research Lab’s 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, seen in this July 2019 photo. Butt Construction built the wing headquarters. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By , Staff
29 minutes ago

A Dayton construction company has landed an $8.8 million construction contract for work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Department of Defense recent announced.

Butt Construction Co. Inc., was awarded an $8,774,200 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build renovation at Wright-Patterson.

ExploreWright-Patterson to have basewide active-shooter exercise Wednesday

Bids were solicited via the internet with five received, the DOD said.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2023.

Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,774,200 were obligated at the time of the award.

The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Ky. A message was left the public affairs office there.

In Other News
1
Kettering Health updates visitor policy as COVID cases...
2
Wright-Patterson to have basewide active-shooter exercise Wednesday
3
Kettering adds funds to keep police crisis intervention job, aid mental...
4
Dayton revises code about ‘granny flats,’ ‘in-law apartments’
5
Dayton sees ‘seismic’ increase in tax revenue; but that could...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top