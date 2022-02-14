Dayton Daily News a finalist for 8 statewide journalism awards

The Dayton Daily News and staff members were named finalists Monday for eight awards in seven categories in the 2021 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association contest.
The contest honors the best daily journalism work by newspapers, television and radio stations from across the state.
Finalists for the Dayton Daily News include:
Best headline writer: Sean McClelland
Best business writer: Lynn Hulsey
Best sports feature writer: Tom Archdeacon
Best sports writer: Tom Archdeacon
Best news photo: Marshall Gorby, with two entries
Best investigative reporting: Josh Sweigart and Chris Stewart
Best digital presence: Dayton Daily News
