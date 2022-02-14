Hamburger icon
Dayton Daily News a finalist for 8 statewide journalism awards

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
30 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News and staff members were named finalists Monday for eight awards in seven categories in the 2021 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Association contest.

The contest honors the best daily journalism work by newspapers, television and radio stations from across the state.

Finalists for the Dayton Daily News include:

Best headline writer: Sean McClelland

Best business writer: Lynn Hulsey

Best sports feature writer: Tom Archdeacon

Best sports writer: Tom Archdeacon

Best news photo: Marshall Gorby, with two entries

Best investigative reporting: Josh Sweigart and Chris Stewart

Best digital presence: Dayton Daily News

