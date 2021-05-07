Dayton Daily News launches podcast: ‘A new dimension to our Path Forward coverage’

The Dayton Daily News is launching a new podcast, Dayton Daily News The Path Forward, that will discuss the most pressing issues facing the region and seek solutions.
The podcast will expand upon the local coverage the newspaper’s investigative team does.
The podcast will publish twice per month and be hosted by reporter Jordan Laird. You can listen online at daytondailynews.com/list/path-forward-podcast or wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Expect to hear from reporters working on our current Path Forward topics: race and equity; jobs and the economy; drinking water safety; and Dayton schools.
In the first episode, Laird spoke with Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, about the project. Collier said she hopes the podcast will add a new dimension to the Path Forward project.
“I really think that we are living in a golden age of audio. I think it’s way more even than the heyday of radio,” she said. “I hope that you’ll be able to reach some people we aren’t reaching through text. I also hope that even if you’re reaching people who are regular readers of the Dayton Daily News, you can reach them in a way that has a new and different impact. Hearing things is not the same as reading. And I hope that you’ll bring a new dimension to our Path Forward coverage that ultimately allows us to have a bigger impact.
For the upcoming second episode, Racism as a Public Health Crisis, Laird spoke with area experts about what the phrase means as many local jurisdictions have passed resolutions declaring racism a public health crisis in the last year.