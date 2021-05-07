Dayton Daily News launches podcast: ‘A new dimension to our Path Forward coverage’

In the first episode, Laird spoke with Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, about the project. Collier said she hopes the podcast will add a new dimension to the Path Forward project.

“I really think that we are living in a golden age of audio. I think it’s way more even than the heyday of radio,” she said. “I hope that you’ll be able to reach some people we aren’t reaching through text. I also hope that even if you’re reaching people who are regular readers of the Dayton Daily News, you can reach them in a way that has a new and different impact. Hearing things is not the same as reading. And I hope that you’ll bring a new dimension to our Path Forward coverage that ultimately allows us to have a bigger impact.

For the upcoming second episode, Racism as a Public Health Crisis, Laird spoke with area experts about what the phrase means as many local jurisdictions have passed resolutions declaring racism a public health crisis in the last year.