PHOTOS: Notable Dayton Daily News front pages through the years

June 21, 1909
The front page of the Dayton Daily News celebrates the new DDN building at Fourth and Ludlow downtown.
June 21, 1909: The front page of the Dayton Daily News celebrates the new DDN building at Fourth and Ludlow downtown. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1909_06_21.jpg
Jan. 5, 1910
The dedication of Memorial Hall was front page news for the Dayton Daily News in 1910.
Dedication of Memorial Hall was front page news for the Dayton Daily News in 1910.
April 15, 1912
When it happened, coverage of the Titanic disaster dominated the front pages for days after it happened.
April 1, 1913
The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the aftermath in the Great Dayton Flood of 1913.
April 1, 1913: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the aftermath in the Great Dayton Flood of 1913. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1913_04_01.jpg
Aug. 8, 1920
On Aug. 7, 1920, Franklin D. Roosevelt came to Dayton to meet with former Ohio Governor James M. Cox — the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate — and accept the nomination for vice president.
Jan. 5, 1930
The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the dedication of the Dayton Art Institute.
January 5, 1930: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the dedication of the Dayton Art Institute. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1930_01_05.jpg
Oct. 12, 1940
On Oct. 12, 1940, FDR returned as president to inspect the progress at Wright Field and pay a visit to the National Soldiers Home.
Feb. 10, 1947
The Dayton Daily News front page from Feb. 10, 1947, when a stolen Rembrandt and two other paintings were seized by federal agents in Dayton. Dayton resident Leo Ernst had bought the paintings years before and said he thought they were fakes.
Jan. 31, 1948
The death of Orville Wright, who achieved the first powered, sustained airplane flight with his brother Wilbur, resonated around the world. Wright died in his sleep at Miami Valley Hospital on Jan. 30, 1948. Tributes to the aviation pioneer poured in from far and wide.
Nov. 26, 1950
Nearly the entire state of Ohio was covered in a foot of snow. High winds and a severe cold wave swooped in Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, and more snow fell Saturday, creating dangerous drifts over five feet tall in the Dayton area.
Nov. 26, 1958
The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the death of Charles Kettering.
November 26, 1958: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the death of Charles Kettering. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1958_11_26.jpg
Oct. 17, 1960
Less than a month before the 1960 presidential election, Sen. John F. Kennedy barnstormed the region. The senator was running neck and neck against Vice President Richard Nixon in what would be one of the closest elections in United States history.
Sept 1, 1966
The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the riots in West Dayton of 1966.
September 1, 1966: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the riots in West Dayton of 1966. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1966_09_01.jpg
April 4, 1974
The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Xenia tornado of 1974.
April 4 1974: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the major Xenia tornado of 1974. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1974_04_04.jpg
Jan. 28, 1978
The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Blizzard of 1978.
January 28, 1978: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Blizzard of 1978. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1978_01_28.jpg
Oct. 3, 1980
President Jimmy Carter, on a re-election campaign swing through the Midwest, stopped in Dayton on Oct. 2, 1980. Carter, who was being challenged by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan at the time, was making his first visit to the Gem City as president.
Oct. 12, 1984
Ronald Reagan rode a train through western Ohio and stopped at a temporarily refurbished Union Station in Dayton on Oct. 12, 1984, during a “whistle stop” re-election tour.
Dec. 30, 1992
The front page of the Dec. 30, 1992 edition of the Dayton Daily News devoted coverage to the Christmas weekend spree killings that left six dead and two injured.
April 14, 1993
The Lucasville prison riots began on Easter Sunday April 11, 1993. The event was front page news for the Dayton Daily News until the riot ended on April 21, 1993.
Nov. 22, 1995
The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage the Bosnian Peace Accords at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
November 22 ,1995: The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage the Bosnian Peace Accords at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1995_11_22.jpg
April 27, 2000
Fifth-Third Field, home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team opens.
March 1, 2003
The Schuster Center, Dayton’s Performing Arts Center opens.
Dec. 24, 2008
The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage GM announcing the closure of its plant in Moraine.
December 24, 2008: The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage GM announcing the closure of its plant in Moraine. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/2008_12_24.jpg
