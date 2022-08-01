PHOTOS: Notable Dayton Daily News front pages through the years

June 21, 1909

The front page of the Dayton Daily News celebrates the new DDN building at Fourth and Ludlow downtown.

Combined Shape Caption June 21, 1909: The front page of the Dayton Daily News celebrates the new DDN building at Fourth and Ludlow downtown. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1909_06_21.jpg Combined Shape Caption June 21, 1909: The front page of the Dayton Daily News celebrates the new DDN building at Fourth and Ludlow downtown. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1909_06_21.jpg

Jan. 5, 1910

The dedication of Memorial Hall was front page news for the Dayton Daily News in 1910.

Combined Shape Caption Dedication of Memorial Hall was front page news for the Dayton Daily News in 1910. Credit: Mixed Credit: Mixed Combined Shape Caption Dedication of Memorial Hall was front page news for the Dayton Daily News in 1910. Credit: Mixed Credit: Mixed

April 15, 1912

When it happened, coverage of the Titanic disaster dominated the front pages for days after it happened.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption When it happened, coverage of the Titanic disaster dominated the front pages for days after it happened. Combined Shape Caption When it happened, coverage of the Titanic disaster dominated the front pages for days after it happened.

April 1, 1913

The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the aftermath in the Great Dayton Flood of 1913.

Combined Shape Caption April 1, 1913: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the aftermath in the Great Dayton Flood of 1913. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1913_04_01.jpg Combined Shape Caption April 1, 1913: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the aftermath in the Great Dayton Flood of 1913. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1913_04_01.jpg

Aug. 8, 1920

On Aug. 7, 1920, Franklin D. Roosevelt came to Dayton to meet with former Ohio Governor James M. Cox — the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate — and accept the nomination for vice president.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption On Aug. 7, 1920, Franklin D. Roosevelt came to Dayton to meet with former Ohio Governor James M. Cox — the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate — and accept the nomination for vice president. Combined Shape Caption On Aug. 7, 1920, Franklin D. Roosevelt came to Dayton to meet with former Ohio Governor James M. Cox — the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate — and accept the nomination for vice president.

Jan. 5, 1930

The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the dedication of the Dayton Art Institute.

Combined Shape Caption January 5, 1930: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the dedication of the Dayton Art Institute. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1930_01_05.jpg Combined Shape Caption January 5, 1930: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the dedication of the Dayton Art Institute. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1930_01_05.jpg

Oct. 12, 1940

On Oct. 12, 1940, FDR returned as president to inspect the progress at Wright Field and pay a visit to the National Soldiers Home.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption On Oct. 12, 1940, FDR returned as president to inspect the progress at Wright Field and pay a visit to the National Soldiers Home. Combined Shape Caption On Oct. 12, 1940, FDR returned as president to inspect the progress at Wright Field and pay a visit to the National Soldiers Home.

Feb. 10, 1947

The Dayton Daily News front page from Feb. 10, 1947, when a stolen Rembrandt and two other paintings were seized by federal agents in Dayton. Dayton resident Leo Ernst had bought the paintings years before and said he thought they were fakes.

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Daily News front page from Feb. 10, 1947, when a stolen Rembrandt and two other paintings were seized by federal agents in Dayton. Dayton resident Leo Ernst had bought the paintings years before and said he thought they were fakes. Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Daily News front page from Feb. 10, 1947, when a stolen Rembrandt and two other paintings were seized by federal agents in Dayton. Dayton resident Leo Ernst had bought the paintings years before and said he thought they were fakes.

Jan. 31, 1948

The death of Orville Wright, who achieved the first powered, sustained airplane flight with his brother Wilbur, resonated around the world. Wright died in his sleep at Miami Valley Hospital on Jan. 30, 1948. Tributes to the aviation pioneer poured in from far and wide.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption The death of Orville Wright, who achieved the first powered, sustained airplane flight with his brother Wilbur, resonated around the world. Wright died in his sleep at Miami Valley Hospital on Jan. 30, 1948. Tributes to the aviation pioneer poured in from far and wide. Combined Shape Caption The death of Orville Wright, who achieved the first powered, sustained airplane flight with his brother Wilbur, resonated around the world. Wright died in his sleep at Miami Valley Hospital on Jan. 30, 1948. Tributes to the aviation pioneer poured in from far and wide.

Nov. 26, 1950

Nearly the entire state of Ohio was covered in a foot of snow. High winds and a severe cold wave swooped in Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, and more snow fell Saturday, creating dangerous drifts over five feet tall in the Dayton area.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption Nearly the entire state of Ohio was covered in a foot of snow. High winds and a severe cold wave swooped in Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, and more snow fell Saturday, creating dangerous drifts over five feet tall in the Dayton area. Combined Shape Caption Nearly the entire state of Ohio was covered in a foot of snow. High winds and a severe cold wave swooped in Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, and more snow fell Saturday, creating dangerous drifts over five feet tall in the Dayton area.

Nov. 26, 1958

The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the death of Charles Kettering.

Combined Shape Caption November 26, 1958: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the death of Charles Kettering. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1958_11_26.jpg Combined Shape Caption November 26, 1958: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the death of Charles Kettering. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1958_11_26.jpg

Oct. 17, 1960

Less than a month before the 1960 presidential election, Sen. John F. Kennedy barnstormed the region. The senator was running neck and neck against Vice President Richard Nixon in what would be one of the closest elections in United States history.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption Less than a month before the 1960 presidential election, Sen. John F. Kennedy barnstormed the region. The senator was running neck and neck against Vice President Richard Nixon in what would be one of the closest elections in United States history. Combined Shape Caption Less than a month before the 1960 presidential election, Sen. John F. Kennedy barnstormed the region. The senator was running neck and neck against Vice President Richard Nixon in what would be one of the closest elections in United States history.

Sept 1, 1966

The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the riots in West Dayton of 1966.

Combined Shape Caption September 1, 1966: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the riots in West Dayton of 1966. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1966_09_01.jpg Combined Shape Caption September 1, 1966: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the riots in West Dayton of 1966. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1966_09_01.jpg

April 4, 1974

The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Xenia tornado of 1974.

Combined Shape Caption April 4 1974: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the major Xenia tornado of 1974. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1974_04_04.jpg Combined Shape Caption April 4 1974: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the major Xenia tornado of 1974. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1974_04_04.jpg

Jan. 28, 1978

The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Blizzard of 1978.

Combined Shape Caption January 28, 1978: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Blizzard of 1978. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1978_01_28.jpg Combined Shape Caption January 28, 1978: The front page of the Dayton Daily News covering the Blizzard of 1978. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1978_01_28.jpg

Oct. 3, 1980

President Jimmy Carter, on a re-election campaign swing through the Midwest, stopped in Dayton on Oct. 2, 1980. Carter, who was being challenged by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan at the time, was making his first visit to the Gem City as president.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption President Jimmy Carter, on a re-election campaign swing through the Midwest, stopped in Dayton on Oct. 2, 1980. Carter, who was being challenged by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan at the time, was making his first visit to the Gem City as president. Combined Shape Caption President Jimmy Carter, on a re-election campaign swing through the Midwest, stopped in Dayton on Oct. 2, 1980. Carter, who was being challenged by former California Gov. Ronald Reagan at the time, was making his first visit to the Gem City as president.

Oct. 12, 1984

Ronald Reagan rode a train through western Ohio and stopped at a temporarily refurbished Union Station in Dayton on Oct. 12, 1984, during a “whistle stop” re-election tour.

READ MORE HERE

Combined Shape Caption Ronald Reagan rode a train through western Ohio and stopped at a temporarily refurbished Union Station in Dayton on Oct. 12, 1984, during a “whistle stop” re-election tour. Combined Shape Caption Ronald Reagan rode a train through western Ohio and stopped at a temporarily refurbished Union Station in Dayton on Oct. 12, 1984, during a “whistle stop” re-election tour.

Dec. 30, 1992

The front page of the Dec. 30, 1992 edition of the Dayton Daily News devoted coverage to the Christmas weekend spree killings that left six dead and two injured.

Combined Shape Caption The front page of the Dec. 30, 1992 edition of the Dayton Daily News devoted coverage to the Christmas weekend spree killings that left six dead and two injured. Combined Shape Caption The front page of the Dec. 30, 1992 edition of the Dayton Daily News devoted coverage to the Christmas weekend spree killings that left six dead and two injured.

April 14, 1993

The Lucasville prison riots began on Easter Sunday April 11, 1993. The event was front page news for the Dayton Daily News until the riot ended on April 21, 1993.

Combined Shape Caption April 14, 1993. The Lucasville prison riots began on Easter Sunday April 11, 1993. The event was front page news for the Dayton Daily News until the riot ended on April 21, 1993. Combined Shape Caption April 14, 1993. The Lucasville prison riots began on Easter Sunday April 11, 1993. The event was front page news for the Dayton Daily News until the riot ended on April 21, 1993.

Nov. 22, 1995

The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage the Bosnian Peace Accords at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Combined Shape Caption November 22 ,1995: The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage the Bosnian Peace Accords at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1995_11_22.jpg Combined Shape Caption November 22 ,1995: The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage the Bosnian Peace Accords at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. VIEW THE FULL-SIZE PAGE: https://www.daytondailynews.com/rw/Pub/p9/DaytonDailyNews/2018/08/14/Images/1995_11_22.jpg

April 27, 2000

Fifth-Third Field, home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team opens.

Combined Shape Caption Fifth-Third Field, home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team opens. Combined Shape Caption Fifth-Third Field, home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team opens.

March 1, 2003

The Schuster Center, Dayton’s Performing Arts Center opens.

Combined Shape Caption The Schuster Center, Dayton's Performing Arts Center opens Combined Shape Caption The Schuster Center, Dayton's Performing Arts Center opens

Dec. 24, 2008

The front page of the Dayton Daily News coverage GM announcing the closure of its plant in Moraine.