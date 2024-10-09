Dayton Daily News seeks nonprofits who focus on mental health

As part of the Dayton Daily News Mental Health Matters project, nonprofits who work with mental health are asked to submit information for a future list of organizations in the region.
The Dayton Daily News staff will review the submissions. Not all submissions may be included in the final list.
In Other News
1
Proposed 300-apartment development stirs debate in Centerville...
2
Give us your feedback: Finalists for logo representing the NATO...
3
25 years after its inception, El Toro continues local growth
4
This Week in Dayton History: Ronald Reagan visits, Eastview ‘country...
5
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-75