Dayton Daily News to host Sunshine Week events for area schools

Sunshine Week events focus on raising awareness of public record and open meetings laws, how citizens can use them to hold government accountable, and why they are important.

Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said teaching kids about government transparency and giving them access to professionals with real-world experience is good for students.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” he said. “Any time our kids can have real-life experiences talking to people in the field, it gives richer perspectives for our kids to understand what’s out there.”

The classrooms will also get swag bags containing Dayton Daily News branded items like tote bags, water bottles and pens.

The event was organized by Tia Clyburn and Sarah Cavender, both recent Wright State University graduates who pursued careers in journalism after being exposed to a similar program in school. Both were interns and then reporters, and currently work on digital products for the Dayton Daily News.

“This really is going to be a time to let (students) know what careers there are in mass communications, in journalism, and what opportunities for those there jobs are right here at the Dayton Daily News,” Clyburn said.