Dayton Daily News to host Sunshine Week events for area schools

Dayton Daily News staff are giving virtual presentations at high schools in Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Centerville as part of Sunshine Week. Additional events are being scheduled at Meadowdale High School and Fairmont High School. The classrooms will also get swag bags containing Dayton Daily News branded items like tote bags, water bottles and pens.

Credit: Sarah Cavender

42 minutes ago

About 150 area students will learn about journalism and open government through a series of events sponsored by the Dayton Daily News.

Dayton Daily News employees are giving virtual presentations this week at high schools in Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Centerville as part of Sunshine Week. Additional events are being scheduled at Meadowdale High School and Fairmont High School.

“Every day, our reporters and editors root out the real reasons behind what’s happening in the news, and use that insight to inform the community,” said Ashley Bethard, editor of the Dayton Daily News. “It’s so exciting to collaborate with these students, to share our passion for local news and demonstrate how journalists do the work that supports our freedom.”

In addition to learning about journalism as a career, the events will educate kids about government transparency as part of Sunshine Week.

Sunshine Week, March 13-19, is a week of nationwide events by media, government and civic groups to emphasize the importance of open government and public records.

Sunshine Week events focus on raising awareness of public record and open meetings laws, how citizens can use them to hold government accountable, and why they are important.

Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said teaching kids about government transparency and giving them access to professionals with real-world experience is good for students.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” he said. “Any time our kids can have real-life experiences talking to people in the field, it gives richer perspectives for our kids to understand what’s out there.”

The classrooms will also get swag bags containing Dayton Daily News branded items like tote bags, water bottles and pens.

The event was organized by Tia Clyburn and Sarah Cavender, both recent Wright State University graduates who pursued careers in journalism after being exposed to a similar program in school. Both were interns and then reporters, and currently work on digital products for the Dayton Daily News.

“This really is going to be a time to let (students) know what careers there are in mass communications, in journalism, and what opportunities for those there jobs are right here at the Dayton Daily News,” Clyburn said.

