Dayton Daily News wins 11 awards in journalism contest

Sports writer Tom Archdeacon earned the best sports reporting award.

The judge wrote of Archdeacon: “In a year marred by COVID, where ever sport was impacted, it’s hard to find much else to write about. The stories submitted represent not only great writing but storytelling that captures the reader’s attention and draws them into the piece until the end.”.

Copy editor Sean McClelland won the best headline writing category. His work sparked this response from the judge: “Headlines catch the readers’ attention, provide enough information to get them to want to read the story, but don’t sensationalize or giveaway the stories. Well done!”

Alexis Larsen was honored as best graphic designer in Ohio, receiving praise from the judge, who called her work clean and easy to read.

Copy editors Sharyn Boyle and Mark Toerner placed second in best page one design.

Copy editor Adrian Zamarron finished second for best special section in which the judge said, “Very well done. Beautiful photos.”

Staff writer Lynn Hulsey finished second in the best business reporting category.

Former Dayton Daily News staff member Amelia Robinson finished first in best feature reporting for her work on COVID-19. The judge called it compelling journalism. “This reporter brough COVID-19 vividly home through the stories of families and medical teams,” the judge wrote. “We saw the big news story through a small lens, and that actually told us the whole story.”

She also placed second as best columnist, and Robinson finished second in best editorial writing.