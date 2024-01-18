Dayton defense contractor celebrates $56M+ in contract wins

The contracts “allow us to increase our support to nonprofits doing important work in Dayton and beyond,” Judson said.

Stealthwerx, the 509 Bomb Wing Innovation Office at Whiteman Air Force Base, part of the Air Force Global Strike Command, selected JJR Solutions and its subcontractor Silotech Group for a one-year Flight operations Aircrew Scheduling and Training Tool contract, a contract that will use the Salesforce Customer Relationship Management platform, JJR said.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity to develop a modern, user-friendly aircrew scheduling tool specific to the 509 BW’s needs and scalable for the larger Air Force,” said JJR Program Manager Wally Abdallah.

Also, JJR Solutions has been selected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Experience Office to support work that is meant to improve the VA’s overall customer and employee experiences.

“Ultimately this work will enable VA to provide the highest quality experience for veterans and their families who need care, benefits, and memorial services, and that’s something very important to our team,” Judson said.

Work on both contracts began in September.