Dayton Dental Collaborative offers free services to non-active military veterans

Dayton Dental Collaborative will be hosting the event at 5685 Far Hills Ave., according to a press release.

“Our team of professionals are grateful for the efforts and sacrifices of those who have served our country,” the dentistry office wrote. “To show our appreciation, the Dayton Dental Collaborative will be providing complimentary, same-day dentistry services to all non-active duty military veterans on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m.”