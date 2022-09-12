Dayton Dental Collaborative offers free services to non-active military veterans

Same-day dentistry services will be offered for free to non-active military veterans beginning Oct. 13 in Dayton.
Dayton Dental Collaborative will be hosting the event at 5685 Far Hills Ave., according to a press release.
“Our team of professionals are grateful for the efforts and sacrifices of those who have served our country,” the dentistry office wrote. “To show our appreciation, the Dayton Dental Collaborative will be providing complimentary, same-day dentistry services to all non-active duty military veterans on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m.”
The dentistry offers provides the following services for clients: general dentistry, advanced orthodontics, surgery and cosmetic procedures.
“This practice was built around skill and compassion,” Founder Dr. Gregory Shelhouse said. “Each day we strive to provide a unique patient experience. Our team is excited to show our gratitude to those who have served us by offering our services to them at no cost.”
Interested veterans can make an appointment by calling 937-435-5163 or emailing at liberty@smileddc.com.