Dayton Dog Supply store marks grand opening today

EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply store has dog treats, supplies, and more. (EmBARK Facebook Page)

Local News
By Holly Souther
19 minutes ago

A new business named EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply marked its grand opening today at 11 a.m. at 33 S St Clair St.

EmBARK is a dog boutique that specializes in “raw and natural foods as well as high-quality goods,” according to the EmBARK Facebook page.

ExploreDowntown’s first dog boutique announces launch ‘pawty’

The store offers pet supplies, food, treats and miscellaneous accessories for dogs. People can also create a leash for dogs at their build-your-own-leash station.

Those first in line for the opening were to receive a free bandana and a doggie bag with coupons, samples and treats, according to the Facebook event page.

EmBARK’S grand opening was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

