Dayton Dog Supply store marks grand opening today

A new business named EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply marked its grand opening today at 11 a.m. at 33 S St Clair St.
EmBARK is a dog boutique that specializes in “raw and natural foods as well as high-quality goods,” according to the EmBARK Facebook page.
The store offers pet supplies, food, treats and miscellaneous accessories for dogs. People can also create a leash for dogs at their build-your-own-leash station.
Those first in line for the opening were to receive a free bandana and a doggie bag with coupons, samples and treats, according to the Facebook event page.
EmBARK’S grand opening was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
