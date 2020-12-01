Dayton Dragons, Day Air Credit Union team up for holiday 50/50 raffle

One lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot in the raffle, which runs through Dec. 10. The other half of the jackpot, which starts at $7,500, goes to the foodbank.

“Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and are able to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation,” Dragons President Robert Murphy stated in a release. “For the second time this year, we’re excited to host an online sales effort to benefit a great local charity — The Dayton Foodbank.”