Dragons say there’s no ‘Right to Life’ day at stadium after complaints

The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team distanced itself from an anti-abortion group’s promotion Wednesday after a series of critical social media comments.
Dayton Right to Life promoted Sunday’s Dragons game as “Dayton Right to Life Day at Day Air Ballpark,” on their website and social media, including Dragons logos in the message. Later Wednesday, the baseball club issued a statement disavowing any such promotion.
“To be clear, there is no promotion involving this group or this issue at Day Air Ballpark or at any of our home games. This is just an organization that purchased tickets for a group outing ...,” the Dayton Dragons stated. “Someone has taken our marks, logos, and name without permission to create a false and misleading advertisement and relationship that does not exist.”
A short time later, the promotional message had been removed from the Dayton Right to Life website. Representatives from Dayton Right to Life could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The issue comes amid continued animosity between anti-abortion and abortion rights groups in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision pushing the question of abortion legality back to the states.
“The Dragons are a family-friendly, sports-entertainment destination for families, groups, companies and individuals to enjoy a professional baseball game,” the team’s statement added. “The Dragons are not a political organization and do not take positions with any advocacy, political groups or causes — and that will continue to be the case,” the statement read.
The Dragons take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
