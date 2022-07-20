Dragons say there’s no ‘Right to Life’ day at stadium after complaints

Dayton Right to Life promoted Sunday’s Dragons game as “Dayton Right to Life Day at Day Air Ballpark,” on their website and social media, including Dragons logos in the message. Later Wednesday, the baseball club issued a statement disavowing any such promotion.

“To be clear, there is no promotion involving this group or this issue at Day Air Ballpark or at any of our home games. This is just an organization that purchased tickets for a group outing ...,” the Dayton Dragons stated. “Someone has taken our marks, logos, and name without permission to create a false and misleading advertisement and relationship that does not exist.”