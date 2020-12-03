Dayton earns highest score on LGBTQ inclusion — again

Dayton earned the highest score out of more than 500 cities across the nation on LGBTQ equality for the fourth consecutive year.
The city earned his highest scores on nondiscrimination laws in employment, housing, public accommodation and a ban on youth conversion therapy, and law enforcement practices in the 2020 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, according to a release issued Thursday from the city.
“The LGBTQ community is essential to Dayton’s ongoing revitalization and reinvention,” City Manager Shelley Dickstein stated. “The city of Dayton is proud to support inclusion and opportunity through our policies and practices.”
This year, a record 94 cities earned the highest score.
“Cities are demonstrating leadership and commitment to equality and inclusion, even when states and the federal government are absent and sometimes even hostile to these causes,” Mayor Nan Whaley stated. “Dayton remains at the forefront of efforts to ensure equality for all residents.”